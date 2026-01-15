Gold traders wish to legalise undeclared gold for Tk 1,000 per bhori

Gold traders have urged the authorities to allow them to legalise or “whiten” undeclared gold by paying a tax, a facility that was previously offered by the government.

Leaders of the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) said the earlier provision allowed gold to be declared legal upon payment of Tk 1,000 per bhori, but many traders were unable to avail themselves of the opportunity at the time. They have now proposed reinstating the facility.

At the same time, gold traders have demanded easier import policies and open licensing, saying that legal avenues for importing gold would help them avoid allegations of smuggling.