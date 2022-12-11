Advanced audit training for NBR income tax officials begins

Addressing the event, the NBR chief reiterated the fact that effective tax administration today, is fully reliant on reliable and robust systems. NBR has achieved significant progress on revenue collection and we need to be going forward with greater in-house capabilities to contribute higher on that.

In recent years, audits have been developed as a very useful tool by tax administration to improve compliance and enhance collections. But due to lack of adequate manpower and other resources, audit processes cannot cover the entire taxpayer population.

So, it has become necessary to develop the capacity of our own officials for better results with available resources. These advance audit courses will improve the ability of the Tax officials to conduct audit activities more efficiently and will increase revenue yield from audits.