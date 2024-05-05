'Institutions made dysfunctional, tough to fix even in 53 years'

All the institutions in the country have been made dysfunctional to such an extent that it would be too tough to fix those even in 53 years following a change in the scenario, said experts at a seminar in Dhaka.

They particularly mentioned the banking sector, a key component of the economy, as fragile and said rules and regulations are being formulated here to facilitate corruption. Besides, the state of accountability collapsed in all sectors of the country.

The Dhaka Forum, a non-political platform, hosted the seminar on the politics and economy of Bangladesh at the Brac Centre Inn on Saturday. Its founding member and former governor of Bangladesh Bank, Salehuddin Ahmed, moderated the programme.