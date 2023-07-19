Bangladesh GDP growth higher than forecast for fiscal 2023: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said the current gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in Bangladesh is estimated higher than forecast for fiscal year 2023 as it kept the country's growth forecast unchanged at 6.5 per cent for fiscal 2024.

"The current growth rate in Bangladesh is estimated higher than forecast for fiscal year 2023," ADB said in its April report.

The economic recovery was supported by robust domestic demand and declining fuel and food prices, according to the Asian Development Outlook (ADO), July 2023 released today.

The Manila-based lending agency also attributed Bangladesh's higher estimate of 6.0 per cent for FY2023, which ended on 30 June, to strong net exports and supportive policies.

"In Bangladesh, imports fell more sharply than expected and export growth slowed less than expected. On the supply side, manufacturing firms of all sizes leveraged supportive government policies to contribute to growth," the report said.