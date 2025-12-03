Domestic fuel prices stay high despite sharp decline globally

Global fuel prices have sharply fallen, but the prices in the country have decreased only slightly.

Keeping higher prices has increased the profits of the state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC).

BPC made a profit of Tk 43.16 billion in the last fiscal year (2024–25), up from Tk 39.43 billion in the previous fiscal year (2023–24).

The economy had fallen into crisis due to ‘mismanagement and plunder’ during the Awami League regime, which was ousted in the July mass uprising.

In March 2024, that government began setting monthly fuel prices (diesel, petrol, octane and kerosene) in line with the world market, moving away from subsidies.

According to the World Bank, in March 2024 the price of unrefined fuel or Brent crude oil was just over $85 per barrel (159 litres).

By last October, it had fallen to around $64 per barrel, a reduction of 25 per cent compared with that time.

Meanwhile, according to Bangladesh Bank, the dollar rose by 11 per cent during this period. The government reduced the price of diesel by about 4 per cent.