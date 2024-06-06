SUMMIT Group's LNG terminal to remain closed for 3 more weeks

There are two floating terminals in Maheshkhali of Cox’s Bazar to convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) for supply into the pipelines. Of those, the terminal owned by the SUMMIT Group sustained some damages due to cyclone Remal.

Gas supply from this terminal has been closed since 27 May. The terminal is likely to remain closed for three more weeks.

The daily demand for gas in the country is 3.8 billion cubic feet where the daily supply is 3-3.1 billion cubic feet at most. Some 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas is supplied from the LNG terminals.