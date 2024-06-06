SUMMIT Group's LNG terminal to remain closed for 3 more weeks
There are two floating terminals in Maheshkhali of Cox’s Bazar to convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) for supply into the pipelines. Of those, the terminal owned by the SUMMIT Group sustained some damages due to cyclone Remal.
Gas supply from this terminal has been closed since 27 May. The terminal is likely to remain closed for three more weeks.
The daily demand for gas in the country is 3.8 billion cubic feet where the daily supply is 3-3.1 billion cubic feet at most. Some 1.1 billion cubic feet of gas is supplied from the LNG terminals.
The daily supply dwindled to 2.6 billion cubic feet as a result of the closure of one of the LNG terminals, which has resulted in a decline in the supply of gas to different sectors, including industries.
In response to the questions from the newspersons during an event held at a hotel in the capital on Wednesday morning, energy secretary Md Nurul Alam said that it was not possible to repair the SUMMIT Group terminal damaged by cyclone Remal.
Whether it needs to be taken to Singapore for repairs will be confirmed within a day or two, he added.
However, the SUMMIT Group, in a press release sent to Prothom Alo at around 2:30 pm Wednesday, said the ship should be taken to a dockyard in Singapore or one of the dockyards in the Middle East for repairs, according to the assessment of the international experts. It has already been prepared for departure. The SUMMIT Group expects it to return within three weeks after repair.
The SUMMIT Group said a steel structure weighing several hundred tonnes hit the LNG terminal during cyclone Remal, which caused the damage to the terminal. However, it was possible to avoid any big loss due to the hard work of the relevant officials and employees during the severe cyclone.