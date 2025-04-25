BPDB buys less furnace oil from BPC despite placing additional demand

According to BPC sources, import of fuel requires prior agreements with foreign suppliers. If power plants do not receive the oil, it becomes difficult to import as per contracts, and suppliers can take legal actions.

The PDB on 11 September 2023 sent a letter to BPC stating a demand of 1,239,231 tonnes of furnace oil for 2025. The PDB increased the demand by three times higher to 3,551,048 tonnes last March.

The BPC’s letter also presented a comparative picture of BPDB’s oil demand and actual reception.

In January, BPDB demanded 65,577 tonnes but received only 18,434 tonnes. In February, they demanded 65,260 tonnes and took 46,280 tonnes. Based on the rising demand, BPDB was expected to take 507,292 tonnes per month from March onward, but they received only 69,212 tonnes in March.

Following a letter from BPC, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division sent a letter to the Power Division on 19 April to receive the furnace oil urgently.

A copy of the letter was also sent to BPDB. The letter said that BPC imports 75,000 to 100,000 tonnes of furnace oil per month for power plants, and BPC faces a shortage of places for storage because of BPDB’s irregular intake. If ships are delayed, BPC will have to incur financial damage.

Eastern Refinery Limited (ERL) also supplies 1,100 tonnes of furnace oil per day, but BPC’s suppliers might not be able to take it either, and that might halt ERL’s production. The letter sought instructions to the BPDB to receive at least 25,000 tonnes of oil by 20 April.