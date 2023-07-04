Inflation kept people under pressure throughout the financial year

The people of the country have faced the most severe inflation in a decade during the previous fiscal year. This level of pressure has not been witnessed since the 2010-11 fiscal year. According to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the inflation rate for the 2022-23 fiscal stood at 9.02 per cent, marking the highest inflation rate year-wise over the past decade.

However, the inflation came down slightly in June as per month-wise record that accounted for 9.74 per cent. Inflation in the previous month was 9.94 per cent. But food inflation has shot up. These figures were released yesterday, Monday

The Russia–Ukraine war has led to a surge in commodity prices across the globe and an appreciation of the dollar at home, resulting in higher import costs, which has fuelled inflation, economists believe.

Besides, production costs at the local level have also gone up due to the increase in fuel prices. The experts also blamed lack of supervision to prevent price hikes through manipulation in the market.