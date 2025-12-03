New Tk 500 banknote to be released tomorrow, what’s in new design

A new Tk 500 banknote is coming into the market and the new designed note will be released into the market from tomorrow, Thursday.

This new Tk 500 note will be issued primarily from the Bangladesh Bank Motijheel office and subsequently from other Bangladesh Bank offices.

The design of the note has been changed. The Bangladesh Bank made the announcement through a press release sent on Wednesday.

The currently circulating Tk 500 note has the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The new note does not have it. The design of the new note features the picture of the Central Shaheed Minar and the picture of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. The new note bears the signature of Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur.