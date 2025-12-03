New Tk 500 banknote to be released tomorrow, what’s in new design
A new Tk 500 banknote is coming into the market and the new designed note will be released into the market from tomorrow, Thursday.
This new Tk 500 note will be issued primarily from the Bangladesh Bank Motijheel office and subsequently from other Bangladesh Bank offices.
The design of the note has been changed. The Bangladesh Bank made the announcement through a press release sent on Wednesday.
The currently circulating Tk 500 note has the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The new note does not have it. The design of the new note features the picture of the Central Shaheed Minar and the picture of the Bangladesh Supreme Court. The new note bears the signature of Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur.
What is in the new note
The size of the Tk 500 value banknote signed by the Governor of Bangladesh Bank has been fixed at 152 mm in length and 65 mm in width. On the left side of the note’s front face, there is a picture of the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka and, in the middle background, a picture of the fully bloomed national flower, the Shapla, including leaves and buds.
On the other hand, the picture of the Bangladesh Supreme Court is printed on the back face of the note. The note features the face of the ‘Royal Bengal Tiger’ as a watermark, and below it, the bright electrotype watermark ‘500’ and the ‘monogram of Bangladesh Bank’ are present. The note has a dominance of green colour.
The security features
A total of 10 types of security features have been added to the note. The value ‘500’ printed in the right corner of the note’s front face is printed with colour-shifting, advanced security ink.
Furthermore, if the note is moved, its colour changes from green to blue, and the text ‘500’ printed diagonally within the value becomes visible.
On the left side of the note's front face, there is a woven security thread made up of 4 mm wide red colour and bright golden bars. If the note is moved, the red part will change to green colour, on which ‘500 taka’ is engraved, which will be visible when held up against the light, and the golden bar part will transform into a bright rainbow-coloured bar seen running from top to bottom.
For the visually impaired, there are five small circles on the bottom right side of the note’s front face, which feel uneven to the touch.
Prior to this, new notes of Tk 20, Tk 50, Tk 100, and Tk 1000 were released into the market. Bangladesh Bank designed new patterns for these notes.