Bangladesh set to receive soft loan of USD 3b from South Korea

A framework arrangement has been signed between Bangladesh and Korea to provide a soft loan of US$ 3 billion during the period 2023-2027.

The agreement was signed at Incheon, Korea on Thursday, says a press release of the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

The amount will be used as project assistance at various development projects in Bangladesh to be undertaken during that period.

Interest rate of the loan agreements to be signed under this framework arrangement will be 0.01 per cent to 0.05 per cent with 40 years repayment period and 15 years grace period.

However, in the case of a programme interest rate will be 1 per cent with 25 years repayment period and 7 years grace period.