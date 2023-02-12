Local

FBCCI urges traders not to raise prices of essentials in Ramadan

UNB
FBCCI urges traders not to raise prices of essentials in RamadanUNB

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Sunday urged traders to maintain tolerable prices alongside adequate supply of essential commodities in the upcoming Ramadan.

President Jasim Uddin made the appeal to the traders from a views-exchange meeting on stock, import, supply, and price situation of essential commodities for the Holy Month of Ramadan held at the FBCCI office in the capital.

While presiding over the meeting held at the FBCCI office, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin said

He urged traders to be aware that no one can destabilize the market by creating an artificial crisis.

The FBCCI president urged issuing receipts (invoices) for buying and selling products at retail, wholesale market, and intermediate levels to keep the price of products stable.

“Thinking about the common people of the country, the business should be done in a systematic way to keep the price of products normal. The mistrust that common people have created towards businessmen in the past must be removed,” he pointed out.

He said that a 46-member market monitoring committee is working on behalf of FBCCI to keep the market normal during Ramadan.

The members of the committee are monitoring whether the essential products are being sold at the price set by the government.

The FBCCI president opined that besides the government, traders also have the responsibility to control the market.

The Director General of Directorate of National Consumers Right Protection (DNCRP) AHM Shafiquzzaman, Chairman Trading Corporation of Bangladesh Brigadier General Md. Ariful Hassan,

President of Moulvibazar Traders Association Md. Bashir Uddin said that if the supply line is uninterrupted, the price of products will remain stable in the market.

The leaders of FBCCI and senior businesses, government officials, among others, were present at the meeting.

Read more from Local
Post Comment