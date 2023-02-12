FBCCI urges traders not to raise prices of essentials in Ramadan

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) on Sunday urged traders to maintain tolerable prices alongside adequate supply of essential commodities in the upcoming Ramadan.

President Jasim Uddin made the appeal to the traders from a views-exchange meeting on stock, import, supply, and price situation of essential commodities for the Holy Month of Ramadan held at the FBCCI office in the capital.

While presiding over the meeting held at the FBCCI office, FBCCI president Jasim Uddin said

He urged traders to be aware that no one can destabilize the market by creating an artificial crisis.