FBCCI urges traders not to raise prices of essentials in Ramadan

The FBCCI president urged issuing receipts (invoices) for buying and selling products at retail, wholesale market, and intermediate levels to keep the price of products stable.
“Thinking about the common people of the country, the business should be done in a systematic way to keep the price of products normal. The mistrust that common people have created towards businessmen in the past must be removed,” he pointed out.
He said that a 46-member market monitoring committee is working on behalf of FBCCI to keep the market normal during Ramadan.
The members of the committee are monitoring whether the essential products are being sold at the price set by the government.
The FBCCI president opined that besides the government, traders also have the responsibility to control the market.
President of Moulvibazar Traders Association Md. Bashir Uddin said that if the supply line is uninterrupted, the price of products will remain stable in the market.
