Apparel export to EU grows by 15.04pc in first half of FY23

Germany, being the largest European market, fetched $4.06 billion with only 0.83 per cent growth compared to the same period of the previous year.

Export to Spain and France also increased by 18.18 per cent and 18.74 per cent respectively, said a press release.

Exports to other major EU countries such as Italy, Austria, the Netherlands and Sweden registered growth of 57.50 per cent, 32.93 per cent, 32.41 per cent and 23.28 per cent, respectively.