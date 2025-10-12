Remittance inflow hits USD 988m in first 11 days of October

Bangladesh received USD 988 million in remittances through formal banking channels in the first 11 days of October, marking a 3.5 per cent rise compared to the same period last year.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, remittance inflow during the corresponding period of October last year stood at USD 954 million- USD 34 million lower than this year’s figure.

Between October 9 and 11 alone, expatriates sent home $183 million, while on October 8, remittance inflow stood at USD 112 million.