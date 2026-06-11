Govt identifies 10 priority areas to build inclusive and equitable economy
The government has set a goal of building an inclusive and equitable economy by ensuring broad-based participation and shared prosperity across society.
To achieve this objective, it has identified 10 priority areas, including development, education, healthcare, social protection, investment, energy, information technology and environmental management.
The budget session of Parliament began today, Thursday. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury outlined the government's 10 priority sectors.
According to the government's stated priorities, development benefits will be distributed more evenly across all regions of the country and among people from all walks of life through greater and more balanced participation.
The government also plans to transform young people into a skilled workforce through a practical, skills-based and values-oriented education system. It has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality and universal healthcare for all citizens as a fundamental right.
In the area of social protection, emphasis has been placed on establishing a life-cycle-based safety net. The government intends to strengthen the foundations of a welfare state by bringing citizens of all ages and backgrounds—from children to older persons—under a comprehensive social protection framework.
The budget priorities also include fostering new entrepreneurship and expanding employment opportunities through planned industrialisation, export diversification and the growth of technology-driven economic activities.
Agriculture has been identified as a strategic sector for production, livelihoods and national food security, with plans to further strengthen its role.
The government has also prioritised deregulation to improve the business environment. The aim is to reduce delays in public services and eliminate unnecessary procedures in order to create a transparent, efficient and cost-effective business-friendly climate.
To ensure stability in the financial sector, the government plans to enhance discipline, transparency and accountability in banks and financial institutions while restoring depositor confidence. It also intends to encourage investment through reforms in the capital market.
Energy security has been identified as one of the government's foremost priorities. The government says it will ensure an uninterrupted supply of electricity and fuel to sustain productive economic activity. At the same time, it plans to build self-reliant energy security through an affordable, reliable and environmentally sustainable energy system.
In the information and communication technology sector, the government has set a target of transforming Bangladesh into one of the world's leading ICT-exporting nations. To that end, it will strengthen technology inclusion and innovation-led development initiatives.
On environmental and water resource management, the government plans to address the impacts of climate change, conserve biodiversity and transform afforestation programmes into a green revolution through public participation. It has also pledged to restore navigability in rivers and revive canal excavation programmes.
In addition, the government has emphasised the importance of building sustainable state capacity through a merit-based, efficient and accountable public administration. Improving the implementation capacity of public investment projects has also been identified as a key priority.