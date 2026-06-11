Govt identifies 10 priority areas to build inclusive and equitable economy

According to the government's stated priorities, development benefits will be distributed more evenly across all regions of the country and among people from all walks of life through greater and more balanced participation.

The government also plans to transform young people into a skilled workforce through a practical, skills-based and values-oriented education system. It has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring quality and universal healthcare for all citizens as a fundamental right.

In the area of social protection, emphasis has been placed on establishing a life-cycle-based safety net. The government intends to strengthen the foundations of a welfare state by bringing citizens of all ages and backgrounds—from children to older persons—under a comprehensive social protection framework.

The budget priorities also include fostering new entrepreneurship and expanding employment opportunities through planned industrialisation, export diversification and the growth of technology-driven economic activities.

Agriculture has been identified as a strategic sector for production, livelihoods and national food security, with plans to further strengthen its role.