Tax-free income ceiling to rise, tax exemption in capital market

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Finance and the National Board of Revenue (NBR) regarding the next fiscal year’s budget on Monday afternoon.

The meeting took place at Jamuna, the official residence of the Chief Adviser. NBR Chairman Abdur Rahman Khan and other senior officials were present there.

Proposed changes to duties and taxes in the budget were discussed during the meeting.

Sources from the meeting said, both regulatory conditions and tax incentives may be eased to encourage enlisting of new companies in the stock market.