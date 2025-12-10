NRB Bank uncomfortable as convicted accountant made independent director

Bangladesh Bank has appointed an individual previously sanctioned by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) as an independent director of NRB Bank.

During the board’s reconstitution in March, AKM Mizanur Rahman, a chartered accountant penalised twice for professional misconduct, was made a director of the bank. He now faces allegations of unethical interference and deriving undue benefits from the institution.

According to information from Bangladesh Bank and NRB Bank sources, ICAB imposed multiple penalties on Mizanur Rahman for professional misconduct. Those included fines, suspension of his access to the Document Verification System (DVS) and temporary suspension of his membership. His appointment has consequently placed NRB Bank in an uncomfortable position.