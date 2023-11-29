Gold price hits record Tk 109,875 per bhari

Within three days, gold prices have surged once again in the local market by a maximum Tk 1,750 per bhari.
It is the fourth price hike in the current month, while the new price is the highest ever recorded in the country.
The price of good-quality 22-carat gold will stand at Tk 109,875 per bhari from Thursday, announces the Bangladesh Jewellers Association.
The association said the price has been adjusted in line with the price of pure gold in the local market.
The gold price surpassed Tk 100,000-mark for the first time on 20 July. Except for some slight falls, the price has since been climbing up.
Apart from the 22-carat one, other categories have also experienced price hikes, with hallmarked 21-carat gold rising by Tk 1,633 to Tk 104,859 and 18-carat gold by Tk 1,458 to Tk 89,929.