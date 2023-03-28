Petrobangla seeks to set up three more LNG terminals to meet growing gas demand

Sarker informed that of the three LNG terminals to be set up, two will be floating – known as floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), while one will be land-based terminal.

According to official sources, all three LNG terminals will be set up on the basis of unsolicited offers received from local and foreign companies.

Two floating storage and regasification units have been in operation since 2018, of which one was set up by Excelerate Energy of USA at Moheskhali of Cox’s Bazar with 500 million cubic feet per day while another with the same capacity was set up by the Summit Group in the same area.

Of the three terminals to be set up, Excelerate Energy has made an offer for the Payra site while Summit Group made an offer for Moheskhali. Petrobangla has shortlisted 12 firms for the Matarbari site.