Improvement in law and order situation essential to attract investment: BCI

Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) has appreciated the government for providing accurate data of the country's economic trends and stressed the need for improvement in law and order situation to attract local and foreign investment.

“The government should pay extra focus on improving the law and order situation,” said Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Pervez), president of the BCI, while addressing a press conference at its office in the city on Saturday.

Presenting different data on the country’s economic trends, he said some of the sectors of the economy have progressed while the situation in some of the sectors has deteriorated.

He said the deterioration in different sectors took place over the last two years, resulting in different challenges in the economy.

He, however, differed with some decisions of the interim government including a 9 percent salary increment in the country’s readymade garment sector.