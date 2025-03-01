Govt focuses on keeping commodity prices at tolerable level: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam Saturday said the interim government is focusing on keeping the prices of essential commodities at affordable level during the holy month of Ramadan.

He made the remark while speaking at a press briefing at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

In October last, Alam said, Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus instructed all concerned agencies of the interim government to work intensively focusing on the Ramadan aiming to keep the prices of essential goods at tolerable level.