Tax evasion of Tk 3b uncovered in 3 months

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has uncovered cases of tax evasion worth nearly Tk 3 billion in the first three months of the interim government. Besides, the government agency is also investigating all cases of tax evasion. At the same time, the reform process of Customs, Excise and VAT Office is also underway.

The NBR, on Thursday, reported to the cabinet on their activities in the last 90 days and the future plan. The NBR also sent a report to the cabinet division regarding the reform process of the revenue sector. Earlier, the cabinet division sought a report from the NBR on their activities over the last three months. Sources in the NBR confirmed this.