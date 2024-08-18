Govt negotiates with lenders over $1.2b budget support 

However, the authorities are yet to take any decision on budget support from China, which was initiated by the ousted Sheikh Hasina government. According to ERD sources, the government will maintain a go-slow policy here for the time being.

Salim Raihan, executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM), said multiple issues, including the reserve crisis, rising exchange rate of dollars, slowdown in exports and remittances, and low revenue collection, created significant pressure on the economy as well as the government.

Against such a backdrop, budget support is crucial to meet fiscal needs, and seeking such aid is a good government policy, he said, adding that the government should also revise the budget and rationalise it as per prevailing economic situation.