Iran-Israel war: Costs rise by Tk 680m for a single shipment of fuel

The cost of importing a single shipment of diesel has risen by approximately Tk 680 million (Tk 68 crore) as a direct result of the recent conflict between Iran and Israel.

At around 3:00 am on 12 June, Israel launched an attack on Iran. Just one day later, a fuel tanker carrying 34,617 tonnes of diesel set off from Malaysia for the port of Chattogram in Bangladesh.

The vessel arrived at the port on 18 June. Under the impact of the Iran-Israel war, the cost of the single shipment rose by nearly Tk 680 million.