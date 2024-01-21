Meat production slumps after 9 years
Production of meat slumped in the country for the first time in nine years since the 2013-14 fiscal, according to the ministry report
The report said meat production decreased by 555,000 tonnes to 8.71 million tonnes in the 2022-23 fiscal from 9.27 million tonnes in the 2021-22, and per capita meat consumption decreased by over 10 grams in the 2022-23 fiscal.
The fisheries and livestock ministry revealed the information in its annual report on its website.
Officials at the livestock department said production of all types of meats including beef, buffalo, mutton, and poultry fell slightly.
Number rises, production falls
Livestock production has increased since the 2013-14 fiscal despite the fall in meat production in the last fiscal. The number of livestock and poultry also rose to 442.85 million in the 2022-23 fiscal from 432.38 million in the 2021-22 fiscal.
Experts said meet production should not fall amid the rise in livestock. In fact, estimation by the livestock department lacks credibility since it is difficult for them to assess the real scenario of the livestock at each upazila with an inadquate number of officials and employees.
Reasons behind production slump
According to people concerned, three factors mainly contributed to production fall. First, production cost increases following the rise in poultry and cattle feed after coronavirus. Second, large number of sacrificial animals has remained unsold for several years. Third, meat consumption falls as inflation reduces people’s real income.
Meat sector was first hit during the economic slump triggered by coronavirus pandemic, which was followed the Russia-Ukraine war. Prices of poultry and cattle feed increases, leaving many farmers out of their business.
Poultry and cattle consisted of 60-65 per cent of wheat, 20-25 per cent of soybean cake and 10-15 per cent of other ingredients.
Prices of wheat, however, rose to maximum Tk 42 a kg during the pandemic from Tk 18-22 a kg in the pre-pandemic period. Wheat price is now at Tk 36 a kg.
On the other hand, prices of wheat soybean cake increased to maximum Tk 85 a kg during the pandemic from Tk 50-54 a kg in the pre-pandemic period, which is now Tk 80-82 a kg.
Breeders Association of Bangladesh president Md Mahabubur Rahman told Prothom Alo, “Price of wheat and soybean increased due to less production than demand. Since production cost has also increased, there is no sign of dropping the prices.”
According to the Bangladesh Poultry Association president Sumon Hawladar, the number of poultry farms fell to 60,000 after the coronavirus pandemic, which were about 100,000 before the pandemic broke out, and 20,000 of running poultry farms remain closed sometimes.
He said many marginal poultry farmers make no profit due to exorbitant prices of poultry feeds and prices of poultry chicks also fluctuate abnormally in just a day, leaving many farmers out of the business. He alleged poultry farmers cannot make profit due the syndicate of a few corporate firms.
Meanwhile, almost half of total cattle were slaughtered during Eid-ul-Adha, but over 2.1 million animals had remained unsold during Eid-ul-Adha every year since the coronavius pandemic. About 2.5 million animals remained unsold in the last Eid-ul-Adha. As a result, many cattle farmers quit this business.
Livestock department director (administration) Mohammad Reazul Haque a number of cattle fettling farmers incurred loss as animals remained unsold during Eid-ul-Adha, and that decreased production slightly.
Livestock department officials said prices of grain foods are unlikely to fall. So, dependence on such feed must reduce and non-traditional foods must be popularised as alternative.
This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna