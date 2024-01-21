Meat production slumps after 9 years

Production of meat slumped in the country for the first time in nine years since the 2013-14 fiscal, according to the ministry report

The report said meat production decreased by 555,000 tonnes to 8.71 million tonnes in the 2022-23 fiscal from 9.27 million tonnes in the 2021-22, and per capita meat consumption decreased by over 10 grams in the 2022-23 fiscal.

The fisheries and livestock ministry revealed the information in its annual report on its website.

Officials at the livestock department said production of all types of meats including beef, buffalo, mutton, and poultry fell slightly.