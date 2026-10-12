Islami, Krishi, and BRAC Bank maintain positions in remittance inflows

Islami Bank and Bangladesh Krishi Bank have maintained their first and second positions, respectively, in terms of remittance inflows at the end of the first quarter of the ongoing 2026–27 financial year.

Islami Bank has long held the top spot in receiving remittances, while Krishi Bank has climbed to the second position over the past few years.

Both banks had also finished the previous financial year in first and second place. They have sustained this strong performance through the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

This information emerges from an analysis of Bangladesh Bank’s statistics on inward remittances.