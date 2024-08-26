Banglalink signs MoU with Bangladesh Army for immediate food relief

The recent catastrophic floods have plunged southeastern and eastern regions across Bangladesh and severely impacted the livelihoods of countless people.

In response to this urgent situation, Banglalink, a leading digital operator in Bangladesh, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Army on Saturday to urgently deliver immediate relief to the flood-affected people, says a press release.

The devastating flood has submerged homes, farmlands, and roads, causing thousands of people to get stranded and face numerous challenges, like access to clean water, food, and transportation.

In the face of this immense crisis, the Bangladesh Army is distributing essential relief materials, including food and water, across the most affected regions. To reach the hardest-hit and most challenging areas, the Bangladesh Army is deploying helicopters, ensuring aid reaches those who need it the most.