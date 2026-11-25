RMG sector
How much have garment workers’ wages increased in each grade?
At the fourth meeting of the Minimum Wage Board, after nearly 10 hours of discussion, wages for three grades were determined unanimously.
However, the minimum wage for the lowest grade was set at Tk 17,000 through a vote among board members. In this case, wages have increased by Tk 4,500.
The largest increase, Tk 6,465, has been set for the first grade, which covers senior operators. The total wage for this grade will be Tk 21,500, up from Tk 15,035.
In addition, wages for the second grade, covering operators, have increased by Tk 5,727. The total wage for this grade will be Tk 20,000, compared with Tk 14,273 previously.
Meanwhile, the wage for the third grade, covering junior operators, has been set at Tk 19,200. The wage for this grade was previously Tk 13,550, representing an increase of Tk 5,650.
The fourth meeting of the Minimum Wage Board began at 3:15 pm yesterday, Tuesday, at the board’s office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, under the chairmanship of Syed Azad Subhani.
Workers’ side proposes minimum wage of Tk 32,000
The fourth meeting of the Wage Board ended at around 1:30 am. Several board members confirmed the matter afterwards. The new wage structure for workers will come into effect on 1 December.
At one point during yesterday’s Wage Board meeting, the employers’ side submitted a revised proposal of Tk 17,000, while the workers’ side proposed Tk 18,000.
As both sides remained firm on their respective positions, the employers’ side eventually reduced its proposal to Tk 16,000.
At that point, Syed Azad Subhani, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, decided to hold a vote. The board’s six members voted.
The two representatives of the workers’ side voted in favour of Tk 18,000, while the other four members voted in favour of Tk 17,000. As a result, the minimum wage was ultimately finalised at Tk 17,000.
After the meeting, the Wage Board chairman told journalists at 4:00 am that the board would meet today, Wednesday, to finalise how much of the total wage would constitute basic pay and how much would be allocated for house rent.