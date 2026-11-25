At the fourth meeting of the Minimum Wage Board, after nearly 10 hours of discussion, wages for three grades were determined unanimously.

However, the minimum wage for the lowest grade was set at Tk 17,000 through a vote among board members. In this case, wages have increased by Tk 4,500.

The largest increase, Tk 6,465, has been set for the first grade, which covers senior operators. The total wage for this grade will be Tk 21,500, up from Tk 15,035.