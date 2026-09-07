Customers of Sammilito Islami Bank begin withdrawing deposits

Customers have started receiving their deposits back from Sammilito Islami Bank. Those who applied to withdraw their money on the first day have started receiving their funds today, Monday.

The bank has already sent money from its head office to its branches. It has also started transferring money online. As a result, normal banking operations at Sammilito Islami Bank have gradually resumed.

The five Shariah-based banks that have been merged are First Security Islami Bank, Social Islami Bank, Union Bank, Global Islami Bank and EXIM Bank. Together, these banks have 761 branches. Following the merger, they are now operating as Sammilito Islami Bank PLC.