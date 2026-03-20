You can switch operators keeping same number to avoid network issues
The network strength of mobile operators is not consistent across the country.
As a result, many people face network issues when they visit rural areas.
It becomes challenging to have a phone conversation comfortably from home, and accessing the internet is also difficult.
However, if desired, you can change your operator while keeping your mobile number the same. This facility is called Mobile Number Portability (MNP).
The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) introduced this service in October 2018, allowing users to change operators without changing their mobile numbers.
Mobile operators state that with MNP, the customer's mobile number will remain completely unchanged. The only requirement is to purchase the minutes, internet, and SMS packages of the new operator.
The advantage here is that the customer does not have to change their longtime number and can opt for the operator with the best network coverage in their area.
MNP Rules:
To change your operator while retaining your number, you need to visit the service centre of the operator you wish to switch to. From that service centre, you have to apply to change to another operator by coordinating online with the previous operator.
Once the old operator issues a clearance, the number portability clearinghouse will port the number. At this stage, identity verification will be done through fingerprint.
Although a national ID card is not mandatory, it is advised to carry a photocopy of it. It is important to note that if there are any pending emergency balance or outstanding dues on a post-paid number, the change process will be halted. While the process itself does not take much time, the new operator’s SIM takes at least 72 hours to become active.
In MNP, the balance and data from the old operator are not transferred to the new operator. However, BTRC has instructed that the old operator should retain the balance and data for at least two years, as the customer may return to the previous operator within that period.
After changing operators once, you cannot switch again within 90 days (for Grameenphone, it's 60 days). Pre-paid customers can only move to another pre-paid service, and post-paid customers can only transition to another post-paid plan.
Cost:
There are four mobile operators in the country—Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink, and Teletalk, with Teletalk having the weakest network. However, in some specific areas in both urban and rural settings, the network strength of all operators is not equally strong.
When MNP service was first introduced, the cost to change operators was Tk 158. This included a Tk 50 fee for changing operators, 15 per cent VAT, and a Tk 100 tax for SIM replacement imposed by the National Board of Revenue (NBR).
Following criticism over the high cost of MNP, the supplementary duty of Tk 100 was removed by NBR at BTRC's request but was later reimposed. Currently, the SIM tax is Tk 300, and the total cost amounts to approximately Tk 450.