You can switch operators keeping same number to avoid network issues

The network strength of mobile operators is not consistent across the country.

As a result, many people face network issues when they visit rural areas.

It becomes challenging to have a phone conversation comfortably from home, and accessing the internet is also difficult.

However, if desired, you can change your operator while keeping your mobile number the same. This facility is called Mobile Number Portability (MNP).

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) introduced this service in October 2018, allowing users to change operators without changing their mobile numbers.

Mobile operators state that with MNP, the customer's mobile number will remain completely unchanged. The only requirement is to purchase the minutes, internet, and SMS packages of the new operator.

The advantage here is that the customer does not have to change their longtime number and can opt for the operator with the best network coverage in their area.