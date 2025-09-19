PRI seminar: Dhaka sees decline in productivity and employment growth

Dhaka, once regarded as the engine of national growth, is now seeing its productivity and employment growth slow sharply due to over-urbanisation.

Experts argue that without shifting the growth centre to other cities, the next phase of Bangladesh’s development will not be achievable.

Between 2010 and 2017, employment in Dhaka and other urban centres rose at an average annual rate of 4 per cent. But between 2017 and 2022, that figure slumped to just 0.8 per cent, with industrial employment entering negative territory.

These findings were presented at a seminar titled, Urbanisation and Bangladesh’s Development, organised by the Policy Research Institute (PRI) at its Banani office in Dhaka on Thursday.