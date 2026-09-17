Bangladesh Bank’s 'Udyog' opens applications, young people to receive up to Tk 2m

Under the programme, selected applicants will receive financial assistance of up to Tk 20 lakh (2 million) to operate new or existing businesses.

One of the programme’s key features is that the assistance will comprise both a loan and a grant at no cost.

Banks will provide 50 per cent of the total assistance, up to Tk 10 lakh, as a loan, while the remaining 50 per cent, or up to Tk 10 lakh, will be provided as a one-off grant.

Bangladesh Bank has confirmed that entrepreneurs will not need to provide any collateral to obtain this financing. However, beneficiaries must ensure that they use the funds properly.

If a beneficiary fails to repay the loan instalments within the stipulated period or uses the funds for purposes other than those specified, the grant facility will be cancelled.

In that case, the grant amount will also be converted into a loan and subsequently recovered as a government receivable.