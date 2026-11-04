Bangladesh Bank relaxes rules to allow Tk 30b loan to City Group

Bangladesh Bank has suspended a provision of the Bank Company Act to facilitate a Tk 30 billion working capital loan to five defaulting companies of City Group, one of the country's leading industrial conglomerates.

According to a Bangladesh Bank notification, the five loan-defaulting companies of City Group are City Seed Crushing Industries Ltd, City Sugar Industries Ltd, City Edible Oil Ltd, City Dal Mills Ltd and Shampa Flour Mills Ltd.

The relevant provision of the Bank Company Act will not apply to the syndicated financing, led by City Bank, to provide working capital facilities worth Tk 30 billion to these companies.

Bangladesh Bank issued a notification today granting the exemption.

Section 27KaKa(3) of the Bank Company Act has been suspended for City Group until December next year. Under this provision, a loan-defaulting company is not eligible to obtain fresh loans.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy Governor Kabir Ahmed issued the notification suspending the provision until December next year. As a result, City Group, which markets products under the Teer brand, will face no further regulatory hurdles in obtaining fresh loans.