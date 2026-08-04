Bangladesh Bank removes loan limits on Sonali Bank, allowing lending flexibility

The Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn the lending limits previously imposed on five major branches of the state-owned Sonali Bank. As a result, the bank will now be able to extend loans without branch-specific lending caps, subject to customer applications and applicable regulations.

Sonali Bank had informed the central bank that retaining the lending restrictions would adversely affect the economy, prompting the Bangladesh Bank to take this decision.

The lending limits had long applied to Sonali Bank's office branch, Foreign Exchange Corporate Branch, Shilpa Bhaban Corporate Branch, Shaheed Abrar Fahad Avenue Corporate Branch, and Laldighi Corporate Branch in Chattogram.

Depending on the branch, customers could previously obtain loans of no more than Tk 50 million (5 crore) to Tk 200 million (20 crore). With the withdrawal of these limits, no branch of Sonali Bank will now face restrictions on the amount of loans it can sanction.