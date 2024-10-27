DSE hits record-low, main index falls below 5,000 amidst selling pressure

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged to a record low on Sunday, closing with a 149.20-point drop as heightened selling pressure drove the DSE main index below the critical 5,000 mark.

The DSE's main index, DSEX, fell by 149.20 points to close at 4,965.39, while the DSES (Shariah) index saw a 36.27-point decrease to 1,107.72. The DS-30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, dropped by 48.18 points, closing at 1,830.99. This sharp decline reflects investor concerns over market stability amid ongoing economic pressures.