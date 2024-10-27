DSE hits record-low, main index falls below 5,000 amidst selling pressure
The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) plunged to a record low on Sunday, closing with a 149.20-point drop as heightened selling pressure drove the DSE main index below the critical 5,000 mark.
The DSE's main index, DSEX, fell by 149.20 points to close at 4,965.39, while the DSES (Shariah) index saw a 36.27-point decrease to 1,107.72. The DS-30, which tracks blue-chip stocks, dropped by 48.18 points, closing at 1,830.99. This sharp decline reflects investor concerns over market stability amid ongoing economic pressures.
In total, shares and mutual funds worth Tk 303 crore were traded on Sunday, a slight decrease from Tk 306 crore on the previous trading day. Of the companies traded, the share prices of a record-breaking 341 companies fell, while only 29 companies posted gains, and 26 remained unchanged.
Meanwhile, in the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), the CASPI index recorded a marginal drop of 2.06 points, settling at 14,006.59. At the CSE, 204 companies and mutual funds were traded, with 173 companies posting losses, 23 gaining, and 8 remaining steady. Total transactions at the CSE amounted to Tk 4.25 crore, up slightly from Tk 4.15 crore on the previous day.