Govt to import rice from India, LNG from US 

The authorities have decided to import 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice from India and a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.

The cabinet committee on government purchase approved the proposals in a meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday, with finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed in chair, according to sources.

Earlier, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved a policy proposal to import 600,000 tonnes of rice from foreign sources in fiscal year 2024-25, on national emergencies and public interest.