Govt to import rice from India, LNG from US
The authorities have decided to import 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice from India and a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States.
The cabinet committee on government purchase approved the proposals in a meeting at the secretariat on Tuesday, with finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed in chair, according to sources.
Earlier, the cabinet committee on economic affairs approved a policy proposal to import 600,000 tonnes of rice from foreign sources in fiscal year 2024-25, on national emergencies and public interest.
The authorities later floated an international tender to import 50,000 tonnes of non-basmati parboiled rice, prompting six bidders to participate.
An Indian exporter, Bagadiya Brothers Private Limited, secured the contract as the lowest bidder. An amount of $458.84 will be spent to import each tonne of rice, totaling at $22.94 million – Tk 2.75 billion – for the total imports. It means an expense of more than Tk 55 to import each kg of rice.
Meanwhile, a cargo of LNG is being imported from the US through US-based Excelerate Energy, with the expected delivery deadline on 31 January. A cargo – 3.36 million metric British thermal units (MMBtu) – will cost Tk 7.52 billion, with a price of $15.69 per MMBtu. The approved price is higher by $2.50 per MMBtu compared to the price proposed two months ago.
According to sources, two more proposals were approved in the meeting – extension of Matarbari port development project and infrastructural expansion of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET).
For the Matarbari project, the contract period and cost of the consulting firm engaged in land acquisition and rehabilitation work have been extended. The contract cost will now total Tk 99 million, with an increase of Tk 25 million, while project tenure will go up by 18 months.
On the other hand, a 10-storey hostel with 1,200 beds will be constructed at the engineering and technology university at the cost of Tk 1.13 billion. BTC and APL jointly won the contract as the lowest bidders.