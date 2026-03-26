Foreign debt rises to $113 billion

Bangladesh’s total external debt stood at 113.51 billion US dollars (11,351 crore) in December 2025. In Bangladeshi currency, this amounts to approximately Tk 13,96,173 crore (about Tk 14 trillion).

Three months earlier, in September, the external debt stood at 112.21 billion US dollars (11,221 crore).

At the end of June, it was 113.58 billion (11,358 crore US dollars). This indicates that external debt declined slightly compared to June last year but increased relative to September.

These figures appear in a report published by Bangladesh Bank. The report shows that both the public and private sectors increased their external borrowing during the October–December quarter. A significant portion of this debt is long-term.