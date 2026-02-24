Jamaat-e-Islami MP Arman meets governor to discuss foreign investment in Nagad

After the new government came into power, the policy for Nagad has not yet been finalised.

If the government allows private investment in this sector, foreign investment would be possible.

Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur stated that actions will be taken according to the government's decision.

This statement was made by Jamaat-e-Islami MP Mir Ahmad Bin Kashem Arman after a meeting with the Governor on Tuesday.

He is a member of parliament elected from a constituency in Dhaka.

In a letter to the Governor of Bangladesh Bank on 8 February, Mir Ahmad Bin Kashem Arman requested permission for audits on behalf of foreign investors.

The interim government previously decided to allow private investment in Nagad.