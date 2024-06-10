Dollar appreciation lifts govt revenue but pressure mounts on people

The appreciation of US dollars increases the government's revenue, but it triggers a rise in import costs and commodity prices, and eventually that pressure mounts on people.

The government revenue rose because it imposed customs tariffs on additional dollar prices. Customs authorities raised the dollar prices to 113.80 taka per dollar in June from 110 taka per dollar to impose import duties.

As a result, the government will collect an additional 1.5 taka per kg from sugar alone. As dollar prices increased to 114 taka a dollar from 86 taka a dollar over the last two years, the additional revenue also rose to about 10 taka.