Don’t want incentive on export, reduce cost of business: Syed Nasim Manzur

Leading businessman and Apex Footwear managing director Syed Nasim Manzur has called the policymakers to reduce the cost of business instead of giving cash incentives or subsidies.

“Recently, cost of various utilities including gas and electricity has increased by 400 per cent and banks’ lending interest by 13 per cent. Freight cost per kilometre reached nearly the highest in the world. If this cost does not drop, we will not survive the competition in the coming days. As a result, we do not need incentive or subsidy, rather reduce the cost of doing business,” he said.