S Alam Group dropped from oil refinery project

Regarding the dropping of the S Alam Group from the project, several officials of BPC and Eastern Refinery said S Alam Group was involved in the project at the directives of the former prime minister’s office. The conglomerate wanted 51 per cent of shares through investment, but the BPC opined 60 per cent of shares for the government. Later, a decision was taken to sign a memorandum of understanding without finalising the partnership issues, followed by sending the draft MoU to the law ministry for vetting in the last week of July. Had the change of the government not taken place, the signing of the deal could not have been prevented in any way, according to the officials.

The Power Division did not also agree to the refinery construction in partnership with S Alam Group. Two responsible persons of Power Davison told Prothom Alo a revocation of the deal was proposed in the changed situation, and new way out will be fixed now for the implementation of the project.