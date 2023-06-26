‘Surviving in business is the toughest challenge now’

Small scale entrepreneur Md Mostofa Kamal makes all sorts of tasty snacks from sugar, flour, molasses and oil. The price of all these raw materials has spiked several times in the last one year. As a result Mostofa Kamal’s production costs have also surged, but the price of his products has not increased in that proportion. He is running his business at a loss now, instead of making any profit.

The name of Mostofa Kamal’s business is Safe Trading. The Safe factory Trading is in Uttara, Dhaka.