Tight monetary policy hampering trade, investment: DCCI

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has raised serious concerns over Bangladesh Bank’s continued contractionary monetary policy, warning that high interest rates and declining credit growth are choking trade, investment and industrial activity.

In a statement on Thursday, DCCI said private sector credit growth dropped to 6.4 per cent in June 2025, the lowest in 22 years, reflecting a sharp economic slowdown.

It blamed the downturn on tightened monetary conditions, energy shortages, persistent business uncertainty and law and order concerns.