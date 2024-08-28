Committee formed to prepare White Paper on the state of economy
A committee has been formed for the preparation of a comprehensive “White Paper” on the state of Bangladesh economy.
The committee will be chaired by Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) and Convenor of the Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh.
List of Members:
Professor AK Enamul Haque, Dean, Faculty of Business and Economics, East West University.
Ferdaus Ara Begum, Chief Executive Officer, Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD).
Imran Matin, Executive Director, BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD), BRAC University.
Kazi Iqbal, Senior Research Fellow, Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).
M Tamim, Professor, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) and former Special Assistant to the Chief Advisor (2008).
Mohammad Abu Eusuf, Professor, Department of Development Studies, University of Dhaka.
Professor Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).
Selim Raihan, Professor, Department of Economics, University of Dhaka, and Executive Director, South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM).
Sharmind Neelormi, Professor, Department of Economics, Jahangirnagar University.
Tasneem Siddiqui, former professor, Department of Political Science, University of Dhaka, and founding chair, Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU).
Zahid Hossain, former lead economist, World Bank and eminent columnist.
Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus authorised the formation of the ten-member panel to prepare a white paper on the state of Bangladesh’s economy, according to a source in the Secretariat.
This document will outline strategic recommendations aimed at stabilizing the economy, achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and addressing the challenges faced by Bangladesh as it transitions from the least developed country (LDC) status.