ACC asked to submit probe report in three months

An HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after the final hearing of a rule that was issued over the bail petition of Mohammad Ali, former manager of Basic Bank Shantinagar branch.
The accused, Mohammad Ali, filed a bail plea to the HC after failing in securing bail in the lower court. After a primary hearing, the HC issued a rule, seeking why Mohammad Ali won’t be granted bail.
But in the final hearing on Tuesday, the HC rejected the bail plea of Mohammad Ali in three separate cases filed over Basic Bank loan scam and money embezzlement.
Apart from this, the ACC was told to submit the affidavit over enquiry report to the court through the register of HC division. In the hearing, lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while lawyer SM Abul Hossain represented the accused, Mohammad Ali.