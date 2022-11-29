Business

Basic Bank scam

ACC asked to submit probe report in three months

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The High Court (HC) directed the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit the probe report to the court by three months in the cases filed over Basic Bank loan scam and money embezzlement.

The HC came up with this direction in a verdict on Tuesday in which the court read action would be taken against the ACC if they fail to submit the report within the stipulated period.

An HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order after the final hearing of a rule that was issued over the bail petition of Mohammad Ali, former manager of Basic Bank Shantinagar branch.

The accused, Mohammad Ali, filed a bail plea to the HC after failing in securing bail in the lower court. After a primary hearing, the HC issued a rule, seeking why Mohammad Ali won’t be granted bail.

But in the final hearing on Tuesday, the HC rejected the bail plea of Mohammad Ali in three separate cases filed over Basic Bank loan scam and money embezzlement.

Apart from this, the ACC was told to submit the affidavit over enquiry report to the court through the register of HC division. In the hearing, lawyer Kurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC while lawyer SM Abul Hossain represented the accused, Mohammad Ali.  

