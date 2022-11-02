Business

12-kg LPG cylinder increased by Tk 51

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The price of a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Tk 51 to Tk 1,251 at consumer level.

The price will be effective from 6:00pm on Wednesday.

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Abdul Jalil announced the fresh price on Wednesday morning at a virtual event.

Earlier, the price was reduced by Tk 35 to Tk 1,200.

There are complaints that the market does not follow the fixed price.

When asked about the matter, chairman Abdul Jalil said they will take action if they receive specific complaints.   

Read more from Business
Post Comment