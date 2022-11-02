12-kg LPG cylinder increased by Tk 51

<p>The price of a 12-kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been increased by Tk 51 to Tk 1,251 at consumer level. </p><p>The price will be effective from 6:00pm on Wednesday.</p><p>Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) chairman Abdul Jalil announced the fresh price on Wednesday morning at a virtual event.</p>.<p>Earlier, the price was reduced by Tk 35 to Tk 1,200. </p><p>There are complaints that the market does not follow the fixed price. </p><p>When asked about the matter, chairman Abdul Jalil said they will take action if they receive specific complaints. </p>