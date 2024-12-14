Oil to be transported from Chattogram to Dhaka by pipeline in March

The project launched to transport fuel oil from Chattogram to Dhaka through pipeline is ending this running month. As much as 250 kilometres of pipeline has been installed already.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is planning to transport fuel oil through this new pipeline from March. Once it goes into operation, around Tk 2.36 billion (Tk 236 crore) will be saved.

BPC officials say that the cost of transporting oil will be reduced by this project. Besides, the supply system will be smoother while it will be possible to prevent environment pollution as well.

As much as 2.7 million tonnes (27 lakh tonnes) of diesel would be transported through the pipeline annually. Currently, the demand stands at 2.14 million tonnes (21.4 lakh tonnes).

According to project documents, the project was approved in October 2018. In the beginning, the duration of the project was till December 2020 but the work of the project actually started in 2020.