Multiple regulators leading to increased tariffs in energy sector

During the public hearing recently held by the BERC, officials of large six private LPG companies also raised the issues and demanded a single regulatory authority to monitor their business and introduction of a one stop service (OSS) at the prime regulator's office.

Hasin Pervez, a leader of the Bangladesh CNG Filling Stations and Conversion Workshop Owners Association, brought a similar allegation saying that they have to pay fees to 22 bodies to take licenses for LPG and CNG business.

"The most bothersome part in this case is that there is no serial to maintain in seeking licenses or permission from among the bodies like deputy commissioner (DC) office, BPC, or any other authority," he said.

Once anybody applies to DC office, its officials asked the applicant to take licenses from other agencies first and then apply, he added.

Hasin Pervez noted that when applications are filed to other authorities, they direct to bring the DC Office's permission first and then apply to them.

Supporting the allegation, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) advisor professor Shamsul Alam said the consumer rights body would also prefer a single regulator in the energy sector.