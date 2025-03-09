Gold prices come down slightly in domestic market
The price of gold has been reduced in the domestic market. The price of the highest quality gold of 22-carat, has been lowered by Tk 1,038 per bhori (11.664 grams), bringing the new price to Tk 150,862.
This information was announced in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, Chairman of the Price Determination and Monitoring Committee of the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), on Saturday (8 March).
The new prices will be effective from Sunday (9 March).
According to the new prices, the cost of 21-carat gold per bhori is set at Tk 144,004, 18-carat gold at Tk 123,428 per bhori, and traditional gold at Tk 101,641 per bhori.
While the price of gold has decreased, the price of silver in the domestic market remains unchanged. The price of 22-carat silver is Tk 2,578 per bhori.
Earlier, on 23 February, 27 February, and 1 March, gold prices were reduced. However, on 5 March, an announcement was made to increase gold prices.
This marks the 13th adjustment in the price of gold in the domestic market this year, with prices being raised 9 times and reduced only 4 times.