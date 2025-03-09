Gold prices come down slightly in domestic market

The price of gold has been reduced in the domestic market. The price of the highest quality gold of 22-carat, has been lowered by Tk 1,038 per bhori (11.664 grams), bringing the new price to Tk 150,862.

This information was announced in a press release signed by Masudur Rahman, Chairman of the Price Determination and Monitoring Committee of the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), on Saturday (8 March).

The new prices will be effective from Sunday (9 March).