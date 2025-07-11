Commerce adviser meets US trade representative as tariff talks continue

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashir Uddin met US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer at his office in Washington DC on Thursday at 11:00 am local time.

The two dignitaries discussed issues of mutual interest with particular focus on Bangladesh-US trade, commerce, and the ongoing tariff negotiations, according to a message received here today.

Both sides reiterate their commitments to work together for shared benefits.

The second day of the second round of three-day tariff talks between Bangladesh and the United States ended on Thursday in Washington, DC.

The talks were comprehensive, touching upon almost all the key aspects of the trade relationships between the two nations.

Commerce Adviser Sheikh Bashiruddin led the Bangladesh delegation in Washington DC.