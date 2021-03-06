NBR honours Kaus Mia as best taxpayer of Mujib Year

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Friday honoured Kaus Mia as the best taxpayer of ‘Mujib Borsho’ for depositing the right amount of tax to the government treasury, reports BSS.
NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the honour letter and flowers to Kaus Mia at a ceremony at the NBR headquarters in the city, said a press release.
Speaking on the occasion, Muneem said Kaus Mia has been paying taxes out of his sense of responsibility and commitment.
In his reaction, Kaus Miah said he had never been so delighted like today, Friday in his 71 years of career as a businessman.
Kaus, a 90-year-old businessman based in old part of Dhaka, has been paying taxes since 1958.
He has been topping the list of highest taxpayers in the country since the tax authority introduced tax cards in fiscal 2010-11 in a bid to motivate the people.
The NBR has honoured Kaus with 14 awards over the year and his family got recognition of ‘Kar Bahadur’ in fiscal 2016-17.
Born in August 1931 in Chandpur, Kaus began his journey as a businessman in his adolescence. He started as an agent of biscuits, soap and cigarettes of 18 brands.
Now he is involved in 40 types of businesses.
He was awarded as the biggest taxpayer in businessmen category in fiscal 2019-20.