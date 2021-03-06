NBR honours Kaus Mia as best taxpayer of Mujib Year

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Friday honoured Kaus Mia as the best taxpayer of ‘Mujib Borsho’ for depositing the right amount of tax to the government treasury, reports BSS.

NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem handed over the honour letter and flowers to Kaus Mia at a ceremony at the NBR headquarters in the city, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Muneem said Kaus Mia has been paying taxes out of his sense of responsibility and commitment.

In his reaction, Kaus Miah said he had never been so delighted like today, Friday in his 71 years of career as a businessman.